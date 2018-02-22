* This is not an official Product Hunt product

A Free Book with 25+ Makers Stories behind the Top Products launched on Product Hunt

We value your privacy and would never spam you

In this book you will find 25+ Stories to learn how to launch your next product ...

  • Station (6K+ Upvotes)
  • Maître Viral Referral Waiting List (2k+ Upvotes)
  • Html Email (2k+ Upvotes)
  • Crello (4K+ Upvotes)
  • Type Anything
  • Plan (2K+ Upvotes)
  • Ludus (3K+ Upvotes)
  • Promo (2K+ Upvotes)
  • Forest 
  • Frontify
  • YourOwnMaps
  • Coda (4K+ Upvotes)
  • Now Ui Kit 
  • Opera Neon (2K+ Upvotes)
  • Steps
  • CleanMyMac
  • AppGrowthLab
  • Product Disrupt
  • The Influencer Marketing Stack
  • Muzzle (3K+ Upvotes)
  • Smartmockups App
  • Runway (2K+ Upvotes)
  • Setapp 
  • Full Story
  • API List
  • Failory
  • UI Interactions
  • Helium (2K+ Upvotes)